Seshaasai Technologies IPO subscribed 99% on Day 1; Check subscription status, other details here

Seshaasai Technologies IPO: After the first day of public bidding the payments solutions provider Seshaasai Technologies' IPO received an overall flat response from the market investors. Shares opened for bidding on 23 September 2025. 

Published23 Sep 2025, 07:47 PM IST
Seshaasai Technologies received a overall flat response from the stock market investors on the first day of the bidding round on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.
New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The initial public offer of payments solutions provider Seshaasai Technologies Ltd got subscribed 99 per cent on the first day of share sale on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 1,36,26,445 shares against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors fetched 1.86 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 1.15 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1 per cent subscription.

Seshaasai Technologies on Monday announced raising over 243 crore from anchor investors.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO details

The Seshaasai Technologies IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth 480 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) component of 78.74 lakh shares valued at 333 crore at the upper end. This takes the total issue size to 813 crore.

The issue, with a price band of 402-423 per share, will conclude on September 25.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of 198 crore will be allocated for the expansion of existing manufacturing units, 300 crore for payment of debt and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Seshaasai Technologies is a technology-driven multi-location solutions provider offering payment solutions and communications, and fulfilment solutions. It designs and develops instruments such as debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards, mass transit cards, and cheques, and securely embeds customer data onto them, sending them to end customers.

ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers of the issue.

The company caters to banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and other sectors. Loss of any of the key customers, or reduction in revenue earned from these key customers may have an adverse effect on the company's business, the payments solution provider disclosed.

(With inputs from PTI)

