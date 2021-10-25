Seven firms get Sebi approval to raise funds via IPO

The OFS comprises up to 8.50 lakh shares by QSR Management Trust, up to 5.57 million shares by Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd, up to 4.85 mln shares by WWD Ruby Ltd, up to 3.96 mln by Amethyst Pvt Ltd, up to 80169 shares by AAJV Investment Trust, up to 1.62 mln shares by Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund and up to 6.46 lakh shares by Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund Series II.