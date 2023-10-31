Seven mutual funds via 19 schemes invest ₹253 crore in Mamaearth IPO; check details
Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO garners ₹765.20 crore from anchor investors. Seven mutual funds invest ₹253 crore in Mamaearth IPO, receiving 33.1% of anchor allocation. Mamaearth IPO opens for subscription today and closes on November 2.
Mamaearth IPO: Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO garnered a capital of ₹765.20 crore from anchor investors on Monday, October 30. Seven prominent mutual funds invested ₹253 crore in the Mamaearth IPO, receiving 33.1% of the anchor allocation. Of the 23,617,228 equity shares allotted to the anchor investors, 7,827,544 equity shares (or 33.14 percent of the total amount) were allocated to 7 domestic mutual funds via 19 schemes. Mamaearth IPO opens for subscription on today (Tuesday, October 31), and closes on Thursday, November 2.
