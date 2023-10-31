Mamaearth IPO: Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO garnered a capital of ₹765.20 crore from anchor investors on Monday, October 30. Seven prominent mutual funds invested ₹253 crore in the Mamaearth IPO, receiving 33.1% of the anchor allocation. Of the 23,617,228 equity shares allotted to the anchor investors, 7,827,544 equity shares (or 33.14 percent of the total amount) were allocated to 7 domestic mutual funds via 19 schemes. Mamaearth IPO opens for subscription on today (Tuesday, October 31), and closes on Thursday, November 2.

“Out of the total allocation of 23,617,228 Equity shares to the Anchor Investors, 7,827,544 Equity shares (i.e. 33.14 % of the total allocation to the Anchor Investors) were allocated to 7 domestic mutual funds through a total of 19 schemes," said Honasa Consumer Ltd, adding that 6 prominent insurance companies were allocated 11.5% of anchor allocation.

Axis, Nippon, Axis, Canara Robeco, Invesco, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, and White Oak mutual funds are among the well-known companies on the mutual funds list.

Out of the total allocation of 7,827,544 equity shares, ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption fund was allocated 725,420 equity shares; Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Private Ltd A/C Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Adavantage Fund was allotted 416,668; Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd-A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund was allocated 1,280,870 equity shares; Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd A/C Axis Mutual Fund A/C Axis Equity Saver Fund was allocated 123,418;

Below is the full list.

Sr. No. Name of Anchor Investor No. of equity shares allocated % of Anchor Investor portion Bid price (Rs. per equity share) Total amount allocated 1. ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund 725,420 3.07% 324 235,036,080 2. ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund 556,600 2.36% 324 180,338,400 3. Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Private Limited A/C Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund 416,668 1.76% 324 135,000,432 4. Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Pvt A/C Aditya Birla Sun Life India Gennext Fund 447,534 1.89% 324 145,001,016 5. Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Private Limited A/C Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund 416,668 1.76% 324 135,000,432 6. Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd-A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund 1,280,870 5.42% 324 415,001,880 7. Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited A/C Axis Mutual Fund A/C Axis Equity Saver Fund 123,418 0.52% 324 39,987,432 8. Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited A/C Axis Mutual Fund A/C Axis Retirement Saving Fund - Aggressive Plan 246,882 1.05% 324 79,989,768 9. Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited A/C Axis Mutual Fund A/C Axis Small Cap Fund 370,530 1.57% 324 120,051,720 10. Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited A/C Axis Mutual Fund A/C Axis Special Situations Fund 246,882 1.05% 324 79,989,768 11. Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. A/C Axis Mutual Fund A/C Axis Balanced Advantage Fund 246,882 1.05% 324 79,989,768 12. Whiteoak Capital Flexi Cap Fund 365,562 1.55% 324 118,442,088 13. Whiteoak Capital Large Cap Fund 26,312 0.11% 324 8,525,088 14. Whiteoak Capital Mid Cap Fund 189,704 0.80% 324 61,464,096 15. Whiteoak Capital Multi Cap Fund 96,692 0.41% 324 31,328,208 16. Whiteoak Capital Tax Saver Fund 18,446 0.08% 324 5,976,504 17. Invesco India Smallcap Fund 640,412 2.71% 324 207,493,488 18. Invesco India Multicap Fund 640,458 2.71% 324 207,508,392 19. Canara Robeco Mutual Fund A/C Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund 771,604 3.27% 324 249,999,696 Total 7,827,544 33.14% 2,536,124,256

Further, nearly 28 marquee investors have received shares via anchor book, Honasa Consumer Ltd said in an exchange filing on Monday. Of these, some of the participating FPIs are Capital Group (through Smallcap World Fund Inc; which was allocated the highest anchor allocation of 8.77%), Fidelity International Ltd, Norges Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, First Sentier (First State Investments), White Oak, Franklin Templeton, Kotak, DSP, Carmigniac Gestion, Loomis Sayles, Matthews, Pictet and Hornbill, added the company.

Mamaearth IPO details

Mamaearth IPO has set the price band for its issue at ₹308-324 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Mamaearth IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a fresh share issuance of up to ₹365 crore. The company expects to raise about ₹1701.44 crore on the upper price band. As a result, the company was valued at ₹10,424.53 crore.

Mamaearth IPO floor price is 30.80 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 32.40 times the face value of the equity shares.

The company saw a turnaround in Q1-FY 2024, earning a net profit of ₹24.71 crore compared to a net loss of ₹151 crores in FY 2023 and ₹11. 52 crores in Q1-FY 2023.

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's comparable listed peer are Hindustan Unilever Ltd (with P/E of 59.16), Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd (with P/E of 54.25), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (with P/E of 83.12), Dabur India Ltd (with P/E of 54.53), Marico Ltd (with P/E of 54.28), Godrej Consumer Product Ltd (with P/E of 59.09), Emami Ltd (with P/E of 34.82), Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (with P/E of 25.65), and Gillette India Ltd (with P/E of 57.82).

Mamaearth IPO GMP today

Mamaearth IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +7, similar to the previous three sessions. This indicates Mamaearth share price were trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamaearth share price was indicated at ₹331 apiece, which is 2.16% higher than the IPO price of ₹324.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

