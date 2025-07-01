Shadowfax Technologies files confidential DRHP with Sebi to raise up to ₹2,500 crore via IPO

Shadowfax Technologies Limited filed a confidential DRHP with Sebi to raise up to 2,500 crore via IPO. The company is backed by Flipkart, TPG, and Eight Roads Ventures, among other investors.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Jul 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Shadowfax Technologies filed its DRHP with Sebi on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.
Shadowfax Technologies filed its DRHP with Sebi on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

Upcoming IPO: Indian logistics and delivery service provider Shadowfax Technologies has filed a confidential draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to raise funds from the public markets through an initial public offering (IPO). 

Also Read | PRO FX Tech IPO allotment to be out soon: Steps to check status online and GMP

According to people aware of the development, the company is seeking to raise between 2,000 and 2,500 crore, while the company is expected to be valued at nearly 8,500 crore. 

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Details

Shadowfax Technologies is offering a book-built public issue comprising a combination of fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company aims to use the proceeds from the fresh issue of the IPO to enhance its capacity, drive growth, and make further investments in its subsidiaries. 

Also Read | Crizac IPO: 4 key reasons why this public issue may be worth a look

Flipkart, TPG, Eight Roads Ventures, Mirae Asset Ventures and Nokia Growth Funds are among the top marquee investors backing Shadowfax Technologies Limited.

In the last fundraising round in February 2025, the company raised primary and secondary capital at an approximate valuation of 6,000 crore, according to the press release.

“The e-commerce segment is the major revenue contributor, accounting for around 75% of the business. The remaining comes from quick commerce and hyperlocal deliveries,” said the company. 

Also Read | Struggling with IPO allotments? Tips to boost your chances

About Shadowfax Technologies

Shadowfax Technologies is a logistics service provider for e-commerce, express parcel, and other value-added services, according to the company's official website.

The company's distribution network covers more than 2,200 cities and has access to more than 14,300 pin codes across India. The website data shows that the platform has 3.5 million users, with nearly 1.40 lakh quarterly delivery partners and 30 lakh verified riders.

The company started its logistics operations in 2015 as a pure last-mile food delivery/courier service, with more than 10,000 orders per day delivered in a year.

Read all stock market news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOShadowfax Technologies files confidential DRHP with Sebi to raise up to ₹2,500 crore via IPO
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.