Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shadowfax Technologies saw a decent demand from investors during its subscription period. The bidding period has ended and investors now focus on Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 23 January 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open from January 20 to January 22. Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, January 23, and the IPO listing date is January 28. Shadowfax Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status will be finalised soon by the company. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on January 27, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Shadowfax Technologies IPO registrar.

In order to do Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status online.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Shadowfax Technologies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Shadowfax Technologies Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Shadowfax Technologies Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP Today The trends for Shadowfax Technologies shares in the grey market remains muted, with no grey market premium (GMP). Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, Shadowfax Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹0 apiece than their issue price.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹124 apiece, which is at no premium or discount to the IPO price of ₹124 per share.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 20, and closed on Thursday, January 22. Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, Friday, January 23, and the IPO listing date is January 28. Shadowfax Technologies IPO will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as January 28, Wednesday.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹118 to ₹124 per share. The company raised ₹1,907.27 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 8.06 crore equity shares worth ₹1,000 crore, and offer for sale of 7.32 crore shares amounting to ₹907.27 crore.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO has been subscribed by 2.72 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 2.31 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, 3.81 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 84% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.