Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status LIVE: Check GMP, steps to track status online

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status LIVE: Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment date is today, January 23. The mainbord IPO closed for bidding on Thursday, garnering 2.72 times bids.

Saloni Goel
Updated23 Jan 2026, 11:20:05 AM IST
Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status LIVE: Investors can check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status online by visiting the website of BSE, NSE or the registrar of the company.
Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics services provider Shadowfax Technologies closed for bidding, garnering a decent demand from investors. Following the offer closure, investor focus has now shifted to the Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status.

Since the offer closed on Thursday, Shadowfax Technologies' IPO allotment date is today (Friday, January 23). Investors can check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status online by visiting the website of BSE, NSE or the registrar of the company.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Details

Shadowfax Technologies IPO was subscribed 2.72 times on the final day of bidding. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.81 times, while the retail individual investors (RIIs) segment saw 2.31 times subscription. The non-institutional investors’ category was subscribed 84%.

The 1,907-crore issue was priced at 118–124 per share. The issue comprised a fresh issue of shares worth 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 907.27 crore by existing shareholders, taking the total issue size to 1,907.27 crore.

The company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to enhance network infrastructure capacity, fund lease payments for new first-mile, last-mile and sort centres, support branding and marketing initiatives, pursue unidentified inorganic acquisitions, and meet general corporate purposes.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today

Shadowfax Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) remains nil. This means that the shares of Shadowfax Technologies are trading at par with the upper end of the price band in the grey market.

At the current GMP, Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing price could be 124, offering no premium or discount against the offer price.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment.

Follow updates here:
23 Jan 2026, 11:20:05 AM IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status LIVE: Steps to check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment on BSE

1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Shadowfax

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

23 Jan 2026, 11:04:08 AM IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status LIVE: IPO structure

23 Jan 2026, 10:59:33 AM IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status LIVE: IPO closed with 2.72x bids on Thursday

23 Jan 2026, 10:57:49 AM IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status LIVE: Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP at nil

23 Jan 2026, 10:54:53 AM IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status LIVE: Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment date today

