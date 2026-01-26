Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status declared; what GMP signals as focus shifts on listing date

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shadowfax Technologies Ltd witnessed decent demand during its subscription period. As the Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status is finalised on Friday, January 23, investors now shift focus towards the share listing this week. The bidding for the public issue was open from January 20 to January 22.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment date was January 23, and Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing date is likely January 28. Shadowfax Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today signals ahead of the listing.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today Shadowfax IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹-4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shadowfax Technologies share price was indicated at ₹120 apiece, which is 3.23% lower than the IPO price of ₹124.

According to the grey market activities observed in the last 14 sessions, the current IPO GMP indicates a trend towards a discount and suggests a potential discount listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹-4.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹16.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment Investors who applied for the Shadowfax Technologies IPO can check the Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, January 27. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscription status Shadowfax IPO subscription status is 2.72x on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 2.31 times, and NII portion has been booked 84%, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 3.81x bids. The employee portion has been reserved 2.07 times bids.

The company has received bids for 24,23,88,360 shares against 8,90,88,807 shares on offer, according to data on BSE.

Shadowfax IPO subscription status was 47% on day 1, and the issue was booked 60% on day 2.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO

