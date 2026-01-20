Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shadowfax Technologies Ltd has opened today and will remain open until 22 January 2026. This means Shadowfax Technologies' IPO date is 20-22 January 2026. The logistics solutions company has declared the Shadowfax Technologies IPO price band at ₹118 to ₹124 per equity share. The public issue is a mix of fresh capital and Offer for Sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹1,907 crore from the Shadowfax Technologies IPO, of which ₹1,000 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹907 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The most likely Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment date is 23 January 2026. ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India, and JM Financial have been appointed as Lead Managers for the bookbuild issue.

Incorporated in June 2016, Shadowfax Technologies Ltd is a logistics solution provider company in India. The company offers e-commerce express parcel delivery and a suite of value-added offerings.

Its service offerings include e-commerce and D2C delivery, hyperlocal & quick commerce within hours or same day, and SMS & personal courier services through Shadowfax's Flash app.

The company's nationwide logistics network includes 4,299 touchpoints across first- and last-mile centres and sort centres as of September 30, 2025, serving 14,758 pin codes. It is supported by over 3.50 million sq ft of operational space, including 53 sort centres covering 1.80 million sq ft, for shipment consolidation, sorting, and dispatch.