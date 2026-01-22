Shadowfax Technologies IPO day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shadowfax Technologies Ltd opened on 20 January 2026 and will remain open until 22 January 2026. This means Shadowfax Technologies' IPO date is 20-22 January 2026, and investors have just one day to apply for the public issue. The logistics solutions company has declared the Shadowfax Technologies IPO price band at ₹118 to ₹124 per equity share. The public issue is a mix of fresh capital and Offer for Sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹1,907 crore from the Shadowfax Technologies IPO, of which ₹1,000 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹907 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today

According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market today. This means Shadowfax Technologies' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹4, down ₹2 from Wednesday's ₹6. Market observers said the dip in Shadowfax Technologies' IPO GMP today can be attributed to the stock market crash on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as a tepid investor response to the public issue.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscription status

According to the Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed to 0.60 times after the end of bidding on day 2. The retail portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 1.64 times, the NII segment had been filled 0.33 times, whereas the QIB segment had been subscribed to 0.38 times.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Apply or not?

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, "Despite intense competition from incumbents and high client concentration, Shadowfax’s proprietary AI-led routing and its leading 23% market share in express parcels allow it to capitalise on India's booming digital economy. We recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for long-term investors."

Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, BP Equities, Cholamandalam Securities, SMIFS, Sushil Finance, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to Shadowfax Technologies IPO.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO details

The most likely Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment date is 23 January 2026. ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India, and JM Financial have been appointed as Lead Managers for the bookbuild issue. The most likely date for Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing is 28 January 2026.