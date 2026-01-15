Shadowfax Technologies IPO opens January 20; GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Shadowfax Technologies IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Tuesday, January 20). Shadowfax Technologies Ltd is a logistics service provider located in India. The company focuses on express parcel delivery for e-commerce and a variety of supplementary services.

Their services include e-commerce and direct-to-consumer shipping, quick commerce and hyperlocal deliveries accomplished within a few hours or on the same day, along with SMS and personal courier options available through the Shadowfax Flash app.

Shadowfax has shown impressive financial performance in recent years, with profits for the six-month period ending September 2025 rising by nearly 114% to ₹21 crore, compared to ₹9.8 crore during the same period last year. In this timeframe, revenue shot up to ₹1,805.6 crore, representing a 68.4% increase from ₹1,072 crore.

For fiscal 2025, the company reported a profit of ₹6.4 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹11.8 crore the previous year. Revenue for that fiscal year grew by 31.8%, reaching ₹2,485.1 crore, up from ₹1,884.8 crore.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's comparable listed peers include Blue Dart Express Ltd, which has a P/E ratio of 50.70, and Delhivery Ltd, with a P/E of 195.07.

10 key things to know about Shadowfax Technologies IPO Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP: Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹16.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shadowfax Technologies share price was indicated at ₹140 apiece, which is 12.90% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.

According to the grey market activities over the last three sessions, today’s IPO GMP indicates an upward trend and anticipates a strong debut. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the highest GMP stands at ₹16, as per experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO date: The issue opens for subscription on Tuesday, January 20, and closes on Thursday, January 22.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO price band: The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹118 to ₹124 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 120 equity shares and in multiples of 120 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Shadowfax Technologies IPO is scheduled to take place today (Monday, January 19).

Shadowfax Technologies IPO details: The firm aims to raise ₹1,907.3 crore through an IPO, which comprises a new share issuance amounting to ₹1,000 crore and a share sale worth ₹907.3 crore by existing investors.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO objective: The company intends to invest ₹423.4 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to improve its network infrastructure, while ₹138.6 crore is earmarked for lease payments related to new first mile centers, last mile centers, and sorting facilities. Additionally, ₹88.5 crore will be designated for expenses related to branding, marketing, and communication, with the leftover funds being allocated for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing date and allotment details: The basis of allotment for shares of Shadowfax Technologies IPO will be tentatively determined on Friday, January 23. The company is set to process refunds on Tuesday, January 27, and allottees will see their shares credited to their demat accounts on the same day after the refunds. The debut of Shadowfax Technologies share price is expected to occur on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 28.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Shadowfax Technologies IPO: ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, and JM Financial are the leading book running managers for the Shadowfax IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. will serve as the registrar for the issue.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO reservation: Shadowfax Technologies IPO has reserved 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.