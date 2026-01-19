Shadowfax Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Shadowfax Technologies IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Tuesday, January 19). Shadowfax Technologies Ltd is a logistics service provider located in India. The company focuses on express parcel delivery for e-commerce and a variety of supplementary services.

Their services include e-commerce and direct-to-consumer deliveries, hyperlocal and quick commerce that are completed within hours or the same day, along with SMS and personal courier services via the Shadowfax Flash app.

Shadowfax has recorded impressive financial outcomes in recent years, with profits for the six-month period ending September 2025 rising almost 114% to ₹21 crore, compared to 9.8 crore from the same timeframe in the previous fiscal year. During this period, revenue jumped to ₹1,805.6 crore, representing a 68.4% increase from ₹1,072 crore.

Advertisement

In fiscal 2025, the company enhanced its performance by posting a profit of ₹6.4 crore, as opposed to a loss of ₹11.8 crore the year before. For the same fiscal year, revenue expanded by 31.8% to hit ₹2,485.1 crore, up from ₹1,884.8 crore.

According to the RHP, the company's listed competitors are Blue Dart Express Ltd (with a P/E of 50.70) and Delhivery Ltd (with a P/E of 195.07).

Here are the 10 key things to know about Shadowfax Technologies IPO Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today: Shadowfax IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹10.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shadowfax Technologies share price was indicated at ₹134 apiece, which is 8.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.

Advertisement

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO date: Shadowfax IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, January 20, and closes on Thursday, January 22.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO price band: Shadowfax IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹118 to ₹124 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO lot size: Shadowfax IPO lot size is 120 equity shares and in multiples of 120 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Shadowfax Technologies IPO is scheduled to take place today (Monday, January 19).

Shadowfax Technologies IPO details: The firm intends to generate ₹1,907.3 crore via an initial public offering, comprising a new issuance of shares totaling ₹1,000 crore and a share sale valued at ₹907.3 crore from current investors.

Advertisement

Shadowfax Technologies IPO objective: Out of the total funds, the company intends to invest ₹423.4 crore from the proceeds of the new issue to improve its network infrastructure.

Additionally, ₹138.6 crore will be utilized for lease payments related to new first mile centers, last mile centers, and sorting centers. Moreover, ₹88.5 crore will be designated for branding, marketing, and communication expenditures, with the remaining funds allocated for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing date and allotment details: The preliminary basis for the allotment of shares for Shadowfax Technologies' IPO is expected to be determined on Friday, January 23. The company plans to process refunds starting Tuesday, January 27, and shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of allottees later that same day following the refunds. The listing of Shadowfax Technologies shares on the BSE and NSE is anticipated to occur on Wednesday, January 28.

Advertisement

Lead Manager and Registrar of Shadowfax Technologies IPO: ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, and JM Financial are the lead managers for the Shadowfax IPO, whereas Kfin Technologies Ltd. will serve as the registrar for the offering.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO reservation: Shadowfax IPO has allocated 75% of the shares in the public offering for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and 10% of the total offer is set aside for retail investors.