Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut at a discount on Dalal Street

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Listing: Shadowfax Technologies shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received decent demand. Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing date is today, 28 January 2026.

The public issue of the logistics solution provider Shadowfax Technologies Ltd was open for subscription from January 20 to 22, while the IPO allotment date was January 23. Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing date is January 28, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the equity shares of SHADOWFAX TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today signals.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP Today Shadowfax Technologies shares are showing a weak trend in the grey market. Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹-3.5 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, Shadowfax Technologies shares are trading lower by ₹3.5 apiece than their issue price.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Listing Price Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹120.5 apiece, which is at a discount of 2.82% to the IPO price of ₹124 per share.

Analysts also expect Shadowfax Technologies shares to list flat or at a minor discount to the issue price in the Indian stock market today.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the mainboard IPO commenced on January 20, Tuesday, and concluded on January 22, Thursday, while the IPO allotment date was January 23, Friday. Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing date is January 28, Wednesday, and Shadowfax Technologies shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,907.27 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 8.06 crore equity shares worth ₹1,000 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.32 crore shares amounting to ₹907.27 crore. Shadowfax Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹118 to ₹124 per share.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO has been subscribed by 2.72 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 2.31 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, 3.81 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 84% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.