Live Updates

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 47% so far — GMP remains tepid. Should you bid?

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Shadowfax is commanding a tepid grey market premium, according to data from investorgain.com. Shadowfax IPO GMP today is 4. This means that shares of Shadowfax are trading 4 above the offer price of 124.

Saloni Goel
Updated21 Jan 2026, 10:02:07 AM IST
Shadowfax Technologies IPO price band has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>118–124 per share, valuing the company at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,100 crore at the upper end of the band.
Shadowfax Technologies IPO price band has been fixed at ₹118–124 per share, valuing the company at over ₹7,100 crore at the upper end of the band.(Company Website)

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics services provider Shadowfax Technologies entered its second day of bidding on Wednesday, January 21. The offer received a healthy response from investors, having been subscribed 47% at the end of the first day.

Ahead of the IPO opening, Shadowfax also raised 856 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

Shadowfx IPO Details

The 1,907-crore public issue is available for subscription till January 22. Shadowfax Technologies' IPO price band has been fixed at 118–124 per share, valuing the company at over 7,100 crore at the upper end of the band.

The issue comprises a fresh equity issuance of 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 907.27 crore by existing shareholders.

As part of the OFS, several early and institutional investors—including Flipkart Internet, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Ltd, NewQuest Asia Fund IV (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Nokia Growth Partners IV LP, International Finance Corporation, Mirae Asset, Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, and Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Kumar Bansal—will divest a portion of their holdings.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to expand network infrastructure, fund lease payments for new first-mile, last-mile, and sortation centres, support branding and marketing initiatives, pursue potential inorganic acquisitions, and meet general corporate requirements.

Shadowfax is a leading logistics service provider in India for e-commerce express parcel delivery and value-added services.

Shadowfax IPO GMP

Shadowfax is commanding a tepid grey market premium, according to data from investorgain.com. Shadowfax IPO GMP today is 4. This means that shares of Shadowfax are trading 4 above the offer price of 124.

At the current GMP and offer prices, Shadownfax IPO shares could list at 3.23% premium at 128.

Track this space for Shadowfax Technologies IPO LIVE updates

Follow updates here:
21 Jan 2026, 10:02:07 AM IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Second day of bidding kicks off

Shadowfax Technologies IPO opened for the second day of bidding at 10 am today. Investors can apply for the offer till 5 pm today. The offer was booked 47% on the first day, with the retail portion fully subscribed.

21 Jan 2026, 09:53:22 AM IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Offer subscribed 47% at the end of first day

Shadowfax Technologies IPO was subscribed 47 per cent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. According to NSE data, the three-day issue received bids for 4.18 crore shares against the 8.91 crore shares on offer.

The retail individual investor (RII) segment was subscribed 1.11 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion saw 38 per cent subscription. The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 22 per cent.

21 Jan 2026, 09:42:27 AM IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP signals 3% listing pop

Shadowfax is commanding a tepid grey market premium, according to data from investorgain.com. Shadowfax IPO GMP today is 4. This means that shares of Shadowfax are trading 4 above the offer price of 124.

At the current GMP and offer prices, Shadownfax IPO shares could list at 3.23% premium at 128.

IPOIPO ListingIPO SubscriptionGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOShadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 47% so far — GMP remains tepid. Should you bid?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.