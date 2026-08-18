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Sham Foam SME IPO listing: Shares debut at 20% discount, hit lower circuit; details here

Sham Foam's share price was listed at 104, a 20% discount to the issue price of 130. After a weak debut, the SME stock extended losses and hit its lower price band of 98.80, down 24% from the issue price.

Nishant Kumar
Updated18 Aug 2026, 10:34 AM IST
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Sham Foam shares debuted at 20% discount, hit their lower circuit on 18 August.
Sham Foam shares debuted at 20% discount, hit their lower circuit on 18 August. (Pixabay)
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Sham Foam SME IPO listing: Shares of Sham Foam debuted on a weak note on Tuesday, 18 August, amid weak stock market sentiment. Sham Foam's share price was listed at 104, a 20% discount to the issue price of 130. After a weak debut, the SME stock extended losses and hit its lower price band of 98.80, down 24% from the issue price.

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According to grey market sources, the stock's listing failed to meet expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) on Sham Foam stock on Tuesday morning was 1.5, suggesting the stock could list at a 1.15% premium.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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