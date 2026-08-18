Sham Foam SME IPO listing: Shares debut at 20% discount, hit lower circuit; details here

Sham Foam SME IPO listing: Shares of Sham Foam debuted on a weak note on Tuesday, 18 August, amid weak stock market sentiment. Sham Foam's share price was listed at ₹104, a 20% discount to the issue price of ₹130. After a weak debut, the SME stock extended losses and hit its lower price band of ₹98.80, down 24% from the issue price.

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According to grey market sources, the stock's listing failed to meet expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) on Sham Foam stock on Tuesday morning was ₹1.5, suggesting the stock could list at a 1.15% premium.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)