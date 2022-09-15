Shankar Sharma-backed Annapurna Swadisht's IPO opens for subscription. All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 11:38 AM IST
- Annapurna Swadisht's shares will list on the SME platform of National Stock Exchange (NSE Emerge)
The initial public offering (IPO) of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd (ASL) has opened for public subscription on Thursday, September 15 and the issue will conclude on Monday, September 19, 2022. The price band of the share sale has been fixed in the range of ₹68-70. As of 11:30 am on day 1, the issue has been subscribed 0.73 times, as per NSE data.