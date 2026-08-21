Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment date: The Shankesh Jewellers IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, 21 August. Investors who applied for the Shankesh Jewellers IPO can check the Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today is +5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Shankesh Jewellers share price was ₹98 apiece, which is 5.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹93.

Based on grey market trends observed over the past 12 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting anticipation for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹8, according to expert analysis.

Investors can check whether they have received an IPO allotment and the number of shares allocated to them through the allotment details. The total number of shares offered is also an important factor in determining the allotment. Applicants who are not allotted any shares will receive refunds, while the shares allotted to successful investors will be credited to their demat accounts.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, 24 August. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 25 August.

On the last bidding day on Thursday, 21 August, Shankesh Jewellers IPO subscription status was 2.80 times, as per BSE data.

How to check Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1 Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website and access the IPO status section. - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2 Select “Shankesh Jewellers IPO” from the “Select IPO” dropdown menu.

Step 3 Choose your preferred method to check the allotment status — PAN, Demat account number or application number.

Step 4 If you select Application Number, enter your application number and the captcha code, then click “Submit.”

For Demat Account, enter your Demat account details along with the captcha code and click “Submit.”

If you choose PAN, enter your PAN number and captcha code, then click “Submit.”

The allotment status will be displayed once the details are submitted.

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How to check Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 From the options under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3 Pick the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 Create an account using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE site.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page, you can check your IPO allocation status.

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