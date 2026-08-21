Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment date: The Shankesh Jewellers IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, 21 August. Investors who applied for the Shankesh Jewellers IPO can check the Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

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Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today is +5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Shankesh Jewellers share price was ₹98 apiece, which is 5.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹93.

Based on grey market trends observed over the past 12 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting anticipation for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹8, according to expert analysis.

Investors can check whether they have received an IPO allotment and the number of shares allocated to them through the allotment details. The total number of shares offered is also an important factor in determining the allotment. Applicants who are not allotted any shares will receive refunds, while the shares allotted to successful investors will be credited to their demat accounts.

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For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, 24 August. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 25 August.

On the last bidding day on Thursday, 21 August, Shankesh Jewellers IPO subscription status was 2.80 times, as per BSE data.

How to check Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1 Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website and access the IPO status section. - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2 Select “Shankesh Jewellers IPO” from the “Select IPO” dropdown menu.

Step 3 Choose your preferred method to check the allotment status — PAN, Demat account number or application number.

Step 4 If you select Application Number, enter your application number and the captcha code, then click “Submit.”

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For Demat Account, enter your Demat account details along with the captcha code and click “Submit.”

If you choose PAN, enter your PAN number and captcha code, then click “Submit.”

The allotment status will be displayed once the details are submitted.

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How to check Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 From the options under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3 Pick the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 Create an account using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE site.

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Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page, you can check your IPO allocation status.

Also Read | Lalitha Jewellery IPO to Sunshine Pictures IPO — what grey market premium hints

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.