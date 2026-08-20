Shankesh Jewellers IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Shankesh Jewellers IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shankesh Jewellers Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market on 18 August 2026, and will remain open until 20 August 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the Shankesh Jewellers IPO. The company's management has offered shares of Shankesh Jewellers at a price band of ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the grey market is showing strong gains for investors. According to Shankesh Jewellers' IPO subscription status, the public issue has been oversubscribed by more than 100% during the early-morning bidding on day 3.

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Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today. This means Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹5, and the grey market expects the Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing price to be around ₹98 ( ₹93 + ₹5). So, the grey market is signalling a 5% gain in listings.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO subscription status By 12:42 PM on day 2, the public issue had been booked 1.42 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 1.65 times, and the NII segment had been filled 1.42 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 1.02 times.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO review Master Capital Services has assigned a ‘buy’ tag to the public issue, saying, “Shankesh Jewellers Limited, being one of the leading players, aims to capture market share through leveraging operational capacity, supplier relationships, and existing client connections to drive growth in the jewellery sector. The company plans to continue participating in exhibitions, which will help build partnerships with existing and other jewellery businesses, expand its client base, and stay updated on industry trends. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment.”

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Speaking on the public issue without rating, Equivision report says, “At the upper price band of ₹93, the IPO is valued at a post-issue P/E of 12.81x and P/B of 5.22х, indicating a fair valuation. While the valuation does not appear significantly expensive, sustainability will depend on the company's ability to maintain healthy business performance and earnings going forward. If the company continues to perform well, the current valuation could be sustained over the long term.”

Shankesh Jewellers IPO details In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, it is mandatory for the public issues to list on the Indian bourses within three trading sessions after the end of bidding. So, the most likely Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing date is 25 August 2026, and the most likely Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment date is 21 August 2026.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).