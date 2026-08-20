IPOs GMP comparison: Check grey market winner - Shankesh Jewellers vs Sunshine Pictures vs Gaja vs Tempsens

Shankesh Jewellers vs Sunshine Pictures vs Gaja Alternative Asset Management vs Tempsens Instruments: Four IPOs are currently open for subscription, with Shankesh Jewellers IPO and Sunshine Pictures IPO closing today, 20 August. Meanwhile, Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO is on its second day of bidding, while Tempsens Instruments IPO opened for subscription today.

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As of 14:09 IST, Shankesh Jewellers IPO subscription status stood at 1.66 times, while Sunshine Pictures IPO subscription status was significantly higher at 61.18 times, according to BSE data. Both issues opened for subscription on 18 August and are set to close today. Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment and Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment are scheduled for Friday, 21 August.

The Shankesh Jewellers IPO price band has been fixed at ₹88– ₹93 per equity share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.95 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1 crore equity shares. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on 25 August.

The Sunshine Pictures IPO price band is set at ₹342– ₹360 per share. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares and an OFS of 30.37 lakh equity shares, taking the total offer size to 78.37 lakh shares. Sunshine Pictures shares are also proposed to list on the BSE and NSE on 25 August.

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Meanwhile, Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO subscription status stood at 1.88 times on the second day of bidding. The issue will close on 21 August, while Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO allotment is scheduled for Monday, 24 August. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹152– ₹160 per equity share. The public issue comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹450 crore and an OFS worth up to ₹100 crore. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on 26 August.

The ₹650-crore Tempsens Instruments IPO opened for subscription today, 20 August, and will close on 24 August. The issue was fully subscribed within the first 45 minutes of opening, with Tempsens Instruments IPO subscription status currently at 4.19 times. Tempsens Instruments IPO allotment is scheduled for Tuesday, 25 August.

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The Tempsens Instruments IPO price band has been fixed at ₹285– ₹300 per equity share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹95 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 1.85 crore equity shares. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on 28 August.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends on today:

Shankesh Jewellers IPO latest GMP price vs share price band Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +1. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shankesh Jewellers share price was indicated at ₹94 apiece, which is 1.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹93.

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According to grey market trends over the past 11 sessions, the current GMP of Re 1 indicates negative sentiment. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹8, according to expert analysis.

Sunshine Pictures IPO latest GMP price vs share price band Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +78. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sunshine Pictures share price was indicated at ₹438 apiece, which is 21.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹360.

Considering the grey market activity observed during the past 10 sessions, today's GMP for the IPO is on an upward trajectory, suggesting a positive outlook for its listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹78, as per expert analysis.

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Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO latest GMP price vs share price band Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +24. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gaja Alternative Asset Management share price was indicated at ₹184 apiece, which is 15% higher than the IPO price of ₹160.

Based on grey market trends over the past eight sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting a positive listing outlook. Over this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹30, according to expert opinions.

Tempsens Instruments IPO latest GMP price vs share price band Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +232. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tempsens Instruments share price was indicated at ₹532 apiece, which is 77.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹300.

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Considering the grey market activity from the last six sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting that a strong listing is anticipated. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹65 and ₹232, according to analysts.

Shankesh Jewellers vs Sunshine Pictures vs Gaja Alternative Asset Management vs Tempsens Instruments - GMP winner? Among the four IPOs, Tempsens Instruments IPO has the highest grey market premium in percentage terms, with its GMP of ₹232 indicating an estimated listing gain of 77.33% over the upper price band of ₹300.

Sunshine Pictures IPO follows with a potential premium of 21.67%, while Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO indicates a possible 15% listing gain. Shankesh Jewellers IPO, meanwhile, has the lowest GMP, with its Re 1 premium translating into just a 1.08% potential upside over its issue price of ₹93.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.