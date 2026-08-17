Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, size, review, other details about ₹367 crore public issue in 10 points

Shankesh Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shankesh Jewellers Ltd will hit the Indian Primary Market on 18 August 2026, and will remain open until 20 August 2026. The company management has offered Shankesh Jewellers shares at a price band of ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹367 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital shares and Offer for Sale (OFS). The Shankesh Jewellers IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE exchanges.
Meanwhile, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today. So, the Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹5, which is 5% higher than the upper price band of the public issue.
1] Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today.
2] Shankesh Jewellers IPO date: The mainboard IPO will open tomorrow and remain open until 20 August 2026.
3] Shankesh Jewellers IPO price: The company management has offered Anawil Wire and Engineering shares at a price band of ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share.
4] Shankesh Jewellers IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹367 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital and OFS. The company aims to raise ₹274 crore through the issuance of fresh shares, while the remaining ₹93 crore is reserved for the OFS route.
5] Shankesh Jewellers IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 160 company shares.
6] Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 21 August 2026.
7] Shankesh Jewellers IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges.
9] Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing date: The most likely date for the share listing is 25 August 2026.
10] Shankesh Jewellers IPO lead managers: Aryaman Financial Services and Smart Horizon Capital Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the SME IPO.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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