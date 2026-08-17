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Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, size, review, other details about ₹367 crore public issue in 10 points

Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today: According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of 5 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated17 Aug 2026, 02:34 PM IST
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Shankesh Jewellers IPO price: The company management has offered Anawil Wire and Engineering shares at a price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93 per equity share.
Shankesh Jewellers IPO price: The company management has offered Anawil Wire and Engineering shares at a price band of ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share.
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Shankesh Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shankesh Jewellers Ltd will hit the Indian Primary Market on 18 August 2026, and will remain open until 20 August 2026. The company management has offered Shankesh Jewellers shares at a price band of 88 to 93 per equity share. The company aims to raise 367 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital shares and Offer for Sale (OFS). The Shankesh Jewellers IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE exchanges.

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Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, the company's shares are available at a premium of 5 in the grey market today. So, the Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 5, which is 5% higher than the upper price band of the public issue.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO details

1] Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 5 in the grey market today.

2] Shankesh Jewellers IPO date: The mainboard IPO will open tomorrow and remain open until 20 August 2026.

3] Shankesh Jewellers IPO price: The company management has offered Anawil Wire and Engineering shares at a price band of 88 to 93 per equity share.

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4] Shankesh Jewellers IPO size: The company aims to raise 367 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital and OFS. The company aims to raise 274 crore through the issuance of fresh shares, while the remaining 93 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Shankesh Jewellers IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 160 company shares.

6] Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 21 August 2026.

7] Shankesh Jewellers IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges.

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9] Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing date: The most likely date for the share listing is 25 August 2026.

10] Shankesh Jewellers IPO lead managers: Aryaman Financial Services and Smart Horizon Capital Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the SME IPO.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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