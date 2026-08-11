Shankesh Jewellers IPO price band fixed at ₹88- ₹93 per share; issue date, key details here

Shankesh Jewellers IPO is set to hit the primary market on Tuesday, 8 August. The book-build issue, which combines a fresh issue of 2,94,82,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,00,00,000 shares, will conclude on Thursday, 20 August.

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Ahead of the issue launch, the company has fixed the price band at ₹88 to ₹93 per share.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO details Shankesh Jewellers IPO is a fresh issue of 2.95 crore shares to raise ₹274.2 crore and an OFS of 1 crore shares, aggregating to ₹93 crore.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to make loan payments, fund working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Promoters Kantilal Kheemraj Jain and Manoj Kantilal Jain are selling 48 lakh shares and 52 lakh shares, respectively, in the OFS.

Aryaman Financial Services Limited and Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead managers, while KFIN Technologies Limited is the registrar of the Shankesh Jewellers IPO.

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Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, 21 August. Successful bidders can expect the shares credited to their demat accounts on the next business day on Monday, 24 August.

The stock is to list on the NSE and the BSE on Tuesday, 25 August.

Shankesh Jewellers, asper the issue RHP, is engaged in the business of hand-crafted gold jewellery and providing customisation services to its clients and depend on third party jobworkers for production and manufacturing of products.

For FY24, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,061.78 crore, which increased to ₹1,403.83 crore in FY25, and to ₹1,630.8 crore in FY26.



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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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