Shanmuga Hospital IPO allotment status: Following the closure of the initial public offer (IPO) of Shanmuga Hospital, investor focus has shifted to its allotment status, which is expected to be released on Tuesday, February 18.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO, which was open for bidding from February 13 to February 17, garnered 2.51 times bids. The retail portion was booked 4.41 times while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 0.6 times.

The ₹20.62 crore IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 38.18 lakh shares. The IPO was priced at ₹54 per share. Retail investors could apply for a minimum lot of 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of at least ₹1,08,000.

The company plans to utilise the funds raised for purchasing additional medical equipment and general corporate purposes.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO Allotment Investors can check the Shanmuga Hospital IPO allotment status online on the website of the IPO registrar - Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited. Alternatively, you can also check the same on BSE's website.

Investors who would receive the allotment can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on February 19 while others can expect refunds on the same day.

Steps to check allotment on registrar's website 1. Head to the website following this link - https://ipostatus.integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTANew.aspx

2. Select the company name from dropdown - Shanmuga Hospital

3. From the next dropdown, select one of the three options - Application Number, Client ID or PAN Number

4. Fill in the details related to the selected option

5. Lastly, don't forget to fill in the Captcha and hit Submit

Steps to check allotment on BSE's website 1. Visit the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type.

3. From the Issue Name dropdown menu, choose - Shanmuga Hospital

4. Enter either your Application No. or PAN.

5. Tick the box to verify that you are not a robot and click on ‘Search.’

Shanmuga Hospital IPO GMP Today The grey market premium or GMP for Shanmuga Hospital IPO stood at ₹3 apiece on Tuesday. This means that shares of Shanmuga Hospital could get listed on the BSE SME platform at ₹57, 5.56% over the IPO price. Shanmuga Hospital shares are expected to list on Thursday, February 20.

About Shanmuga Hospital Shanmuga Hospital, located in Salem, Tamil Nadu, is a multispecialty facility with 151 beds, offering advanced healthcare services. Accredited by NABH and NABL, it ensures high-quality care in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

The hospital features specialised units, including Oncology, HDU, ED, CCU, ICU, NICU, Labour Room, Endoscopy Room, Neurosurgery, and Cardiac Units. Its Diagnostic Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging and laboratory technologies like X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, and modular operation theatres. Shanmuga Hospital provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care across a range of specialties, meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the region.