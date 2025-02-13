Shanmuga Hospital IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Shanmuga Hospital kicked off for subscription on Thursday, February 13, aiming to raise ₹20.62 crore. The public offer will close for bidding on Monday, February 17.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO is a fresh issue of 38.18 lakh shares priced at ₹54 apiece. The minimum application for an IPO is 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of ₹1,08,000 by the retail investors.

The company plans to use the funds raised via the IPO for funding capital expenditure, mainly for the purchase of additional medical equipment and general corporate purposes.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO shares will likely list on Thursday, February 20 on the BSE SME platform.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO Subscription Status Shanmuga Hospital IPO was subscribed 0.18 times so far on the first day of the bidding process. The retail investor portion was subscribed 0.34 times while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was booked 0.02 times.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO GMP Today The grey market premium or GMP for Shanmuga Hospital IPO today was at ₹8 per share today. This means shares of Shanmuga Hospital could list at ₹62, a premium of 14.81% over the IPO price of ₹54 apiece.

About Shanmuga Hospital Shanmuga Hospital is a multispecialty hospital located in Salem, Tamil Nadu. It is equipped with advanced healthcare technology and has a capacity of 151 beds. It holds accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare (NABH) and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), ensuring high-quality healthcare services, including prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.