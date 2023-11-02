Shanthala FMCG IPO allotment status: Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shanthala FMCG IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The company may have switched to T+3 norm, as the allotment day previously was scheduled for Friday, November 3.

Also Read: Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check allotment status

If you have applied for the Shanthala IPO, you can check your Shanthala FMCG IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

You can check the Shanthala IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Also Read: Shanthala FMCG Products IPO: Issue opens for bidding; check GMP, subscription status, other key things to know

Shanthala IPO Subscription Status

Shanthala FMCG Products IPO was subscribed 3.91 times, on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 3.05 times, and pretty good response from non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 4.76 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On day 2, Shanthala IPO subscription status was 2.27 times, and on day 1, the issue was subscribed 1.45 times.

Shanthala FMCG IPO GMP today

Shanthala FMCG IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, which means shares were trading at par with their issue price of ₹91 with no premium or discount in the grey market today, according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.day

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!