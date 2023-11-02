Shanthala FMCG IPO allotment finalised; Latest GMP, subscription status, steps to check allotment status
Shanthala FMCG IPO allotment status has been finalised and investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal.
Shanthala FMCG IPO allotment status: Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shanthala FMCG IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started