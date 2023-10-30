Shanthala FMCG Products IPO Day 2: SME issue subscribed 2 times so far; retail portion booked 1.4x
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO, which opened for subscription on October 27, will close on October 31, Tuesday. The public issue of the FMCG products distribution company is an SME IPO and a fixed price offer.
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd has received strong response from investors so far.
