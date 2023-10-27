Shanthala FMCG Products IPO: Issue opens for bidding; check GMP, subscription status, other key things to know
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO is a fixed price issue worth ₹16.07 crore. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 17.66 lakh equity shares.
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd opened for subscription today, October 27. Investors can bid for the public issue of the FMCG products distribution company till October 31, Tuesday.
