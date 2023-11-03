Shanthala FMCG Products IPO Listing: SME shares list with over 18% premium at ₹108 apiece on NSE SME
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO was subscribed 3.91 times during its bidding process, from October 27 to October 31. The public issue was subscribed 3.05 times in the retail category and 4.76 times in the Other category.
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO Listing: Shanthala FMCG Products made a decent stock market debut on Friday as the company’s shares were listed at a hefty premium. Shanthala FMCG Products shares got listed at ₹108 apiece on NSE, a premium of 18.68% to the issue price of ₹91 per share.
