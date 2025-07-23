Shanti Gold International IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Shanti Gold International IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things investors need to know from the RHP before investing.

Shanti Gold International IPO key dates Shanti Gold International's initial public offering (IPO) will be available for subscription on July 25, 2025, and close on July 29, 2025. The allotment for the Shanti Gold International IPO is expected to be completed on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Shanti Gold International IPO- size The Shanti Gold International IPO is a book-building issue of ₹360.11 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.81 crore shares.

Shanti Gold International IPO; Price band Shanti Gold International IPO price band had been set at ₹189 to ₹199 per share

Shanti Gold International IPO: Lot size and investment details An application requires a lot size of 75. The minimum retail investment considering the lot size and price band is ₹14,175 (75 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (1,050 shares), equating to ₹208,950, while for big NII, it is 68 lots (5,100 shares), totaling ₹10,14,900.

Shanti Gold International IPO: Listing details Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrant.

About Shanti Gold International Shanti Gold International Limited, established in 2003, manufactures gold jewellery. The company specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality 22 kt CZ casting gold jewellery.

Shanti Gold International IPO: Objectives Shanti Gold International plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for funding of capital expenditure required for the proposed Jaipur facility.

Funding the company's working capital requirements and repayment and/or prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company.

And for the General Corporate purposes

Shanti Gold International IPO: financials Shanti Gold International Ltd.'s revenue increased by 56%, and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 108% between the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

Shanti Gold International IPO: Key Risks Shanti Gold International depends on the success of our relationships with its customers, and it does not have long-term contracts with them. Any loss of one or more of its top customers, or the deterioration of their financial condition or prospects, or a reduction in their demand for our products, could adversely affect Shanti Gold International's business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.

