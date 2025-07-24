Shanti Gold International IPO: Jewellery maker raises ₹108 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Shanti Gold International IPO: Gold jewellery maker Shanti Gold International Ltd completed its anchor investor round on Thursday, 24 July 2025. The company raised more than ₹108 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Shanti Gold International allocated a total of 54,28,800 equity shares or 54.28 lakh equity shares to the anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹199 per share, the company informed BSE in an exchange filing.

Of the total equity shares allocated to the anchor investors, none of the shares were assigned to domestic mutual funds through any schemes.

Societe Generale, Wealthwave Capital, Rajasthan Global Securities, Abundantia Capital VCC, Swyom India, Astorne Capital, Shine Star Build Cap and Meru Investment were among the top anchor investors who were allocated equity shares.

Societe Generale at 9.26%, along with other investors like Wealthwave Capital, Rajasthan Global Securities, were the top allocations for the anchor round on Thursday, 24 July 2025.

Shanti Gold International IPO Details Shanti Gold International IPO is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of up to 1,80,96,000 or over 1.80 crore equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The public issue will open for subscription on Friday, 25 July 2025, and close on Tuesday, 29 July 2025. The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹189 to ₹199 per equity share of face value of ₹10 apiece, with a lot size of 75 equity shares per lot.

The company plans to use ₹46.3 crore raised from the IPO to set up its planned facility in Jaipur, while allocating ₹200 crore to support its working capital requirements. They also plan to spend ₹17 crore on repaying debt, which was ₹242 crore as of May 2025. The leftover funds will be kept for general corporate purposes.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running manager for the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is functioning as the registrar to the offer.

