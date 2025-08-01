Shanti Gold International IPO listing date today; GMP signals strong share debut in stock market today

Shanti Gold International IPO Listing: Shanti Gold International shares are set to make debut in the Indian stock market today after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Shanti Gold International IPO listing date is today, 1 August 2025, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The mainboard IPO of the gold jeweller manufacturer opened for subscription on July 25 and closed on July 29, while the IPO allotment date was July 30. Shanti Gold IPO listing date is today, August 1, Friday.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, August 1, 2025, the equity shares of Shanti Gold International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE.

Shanti Gold International shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, August 1, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Shanti Gold International IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price of the stock. Shanti Gold International IPO GMP today indicates a positive debut on shares in the stock market today.

Shanti Gold IPO GMP Today Shanti Gold International shares are available at a decent grey market premium. According to stock market experts, Shanti Gold IPO GMP today is ₹34 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, Shanti Gold shares are trading higher by ₹34 than their issue price.

Shanti Gold International IPO Listing Price Shanti Gold IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Shanti Gold shares would be ₹233 apiece, which is at a premium of 17% to the IPO price of ₹199 per share.

Shanti Gold International IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue opened on July 25 and closed on July 29. The IPO allotment was finalised on July 30, and the Shanti Gold IPO listing date is today, 1 August 2025. Shanti Gold International shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Shanti Gold International IPO price band was ₹199 per share, and the company raised ₹360.11 crore from the IPO which comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1.81 crore equity shares.

Shanti Gold International IPO has been subscribed 81.17 times in total, NSE subscription status data showed. The public issue was booked 30.37 times in the retail category, and 117.33 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion saw 151.48 times subscription.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

