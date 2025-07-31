Shanti Gold International IPO listing date tomorrow; Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares on Dalal Street

Shanti Gold International IPO Listing: Shanti Gold International shares will make their debut on Dalal Street tomorrow after the initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Shanti Gold International IPO listing date is 1 August 2025, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The public offering of the gold jeweller manufacturer was open from July 25 to July 29, while the IPO allotment date was July 30. Shanti Gold IPO listing date is tomorrow, August 1.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Shanti Gold International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on the BSE said.

Ahead of the Shanti Gold International IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the listing price of the stock. Here’s what Shanti Gold IPO GMP ahead of share listing suggests.

Shanti Gold IPO GMP Today Shanti Gold International shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market, with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market experts, Shanti Gold IPO GMP today is ₹34 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, Shanti Gold shares are trading higher by ₹34 than their issue price.

Shanti Gold IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Shanti Gold shares would be ₹233 apiece, a premium of 17% to the IPO price of ₹199 per share.

Shanti Gold International IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Shanti Gold International IPO opened for public subscription on July 25 and closed on July 29. The IPO allotment date was July 30, and the Shanti Gold IPO listing date is 1 August 2025. The equity shares of Shanti Gold International will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹360.11 crore at the fixed IPO price band of ₹199 per share. Shanti Gold International IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1.81 crore equity shares.

Shanti Gold International IPO has been subscribed 81.17 times in total, NSE subscription status data showed. The public issue was booked 30.37 times in the retail category, and 117.33 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion saw 151.48 times subscription.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.