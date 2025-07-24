Shanti Gold International IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Shanti Gold International, a manufacturer of gold jewelry, will begin public subscription tomorrow, Friday, July 25. Founded in 2003, Shanti Gold International focuses on 22kt CZ gold jewelry and has an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,700 kg.

The company provides a diverse selection of high-quality, artistically crafted jewelry, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and sets, suitable for special occasions, weddings, festive celebrations, and daily wear, all at varying price ranges.

With an in-house setup for design, production, and packaging, the company ensures quality control. It employs advanced machinery and outsourced labor for manual stone setting, guaranteeing precision and fine craftsmanship.

The company operates from a 13,448.86 square feet manufacturing facility located in Andheri East, Mumbai, with the capability of producing 2,700 kg annually, facilitating accurate and efficient jewelry manufacturing.

An 80-member team of computer-aided design (CAD) designers produces over 400 gemstone-studded CZ gold designs each month, employing cutting-edge CAD technology to create intricate pieces.

The company has built long-lasting partnerships with numerous jewelry businesses, including prominent corporate brands like Joyalukkas, Lalitha Jewellery, Alukkas Enterprises, Vysyaraju Jewellers, and Shree Kalptaru Jewellers, among others.

Starting its operations in 2003, the company has expanded its reach to 15 states and one union territory by May 31, 2025, establishing branches in key cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

As indicated in the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's publicly listed peers comprise Utssav CZ Gold Ltd (with a P/E of 19.35), RBZ Jewellers Ltd (with a P/E of 14.42), and Sky Gold Ltd (with a P/E of 34.53).

Here are the 10 key things to know about Shanti Gold International IPO Shanti Gold International IPO date: Shanti Gold IPO opens for subscription on Friday, July 25 and closes on Tuesday, July 29.

Shanti Gold International IPO price band: Shanti Gold IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹189 to ₹199 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Shanti Gold International IPO lot size: Shanti Gold IPO lot size is 75 equity shares and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Shanti Gold IPO is scheduled to take place today (Thursday, July 24).

Shanti Gold International IPO details: Shanti Gold IPO consists solely of a fresh issue of 1.8 crore shares.

Shanti Gold International IPO objective: The firm intends to use ₹46.3 crore from the IPO funds to set up its planned facility in Jaipur, while ₹200 crore will be allocated to support its working capital requirements. Furthermore, ₹17 crore will be spent on repaying debt, which was ₹242 crore as of May 2025, with the leftover funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Shanti Gold International IPO listing date and allotment details: The basis of allotment for Shanti Gold International IPO is expected to be determined on Wednesday, July 30, and refunds will be processed by the company on Thursday, July 31. On the same day as the refunds, the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the allottees. The Shanti Gold share price is anticipated to debut on the BSE and NSE on Friday, August 1.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Shanti Gold International IPO: Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the primary manager for the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is functioning as the registrar for the issue.

Shanti Gold International IPO reservation: Shanti Gold IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Shanti Gold International IPO GMP today: Shanti Gold IPO GMP today or Shanti Gold IPO grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹199 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

