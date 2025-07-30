Shanti Gold IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Shanti Gold International IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of gold jeweller manufacturer Shanti Gold International received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, market participants now focus on Shanti Gold International IPO allotment date, which is likely to be out soon.

The public issue was open from July 25 to 29. Shanti Gold IPO allotment date is likely today, 30 July 2025, and the tentative IPO listing date is August 1.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of Shanti Gold IPO allotment soon. Once the share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on July 31, and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check Shanti Gold IPO allotment status online, through the websites of the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is Shanti Gold International IPO registrar.

In order to do Shanti Gold IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Shanti Gold IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Shanti Gold International Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Shanti Gold IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shanti Gold IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Shanti Gold International Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Shanti Gold IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shanti Gold IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Shanti Gold International Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Shanti Gold IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shanti Gold IPO GMP Today Shanti Gold International shares are witnessing a decent demand in the unlisted market, with a higher grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market experts, Shanti Gold IPO GMP today is ₹38 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, Shanti Gold shares are trading higher by ₹38 than their issue price.

Considering the Shanti Gold IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Shanti Gold shares would be ₹237 apiece, a premium of 19.10% to the IPO price of ₹199 per share.

Shanti Gold International IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from July 25 to July 29. Shanti Gold IPO allotment date is likely today, 30 July 2025, and the IPO listing date is expected to be August 1. The equity shares of Shanti Gold International will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Shanti Gold International IPO price band was set at ₹199 per share. The company raised ₹360.11 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.81 crore equity share.

Shanti Gold International IPO has been subscribed 81.17 times in total, NSE subscription status data showed. The public issue was booked 30.37 times in the retail category, and 117.33 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion saw 151.48 times subscription.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.