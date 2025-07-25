Shanti Gold IPO day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Shanti Gold IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shanti Gold International Limited has opened today and will end on 29 July 2025 at 5:00 PM. The jewellery company has declared the Shanti Gold IPO price band at ₹189 to ₹199 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹360.11 crore by issuing fresh shares. So, the public issue is a book-build issue, and the net proceeds of the initial offer will go into the company's balance sheet.

Ahead of the Shanti Gold International IPO subscription opening, company shares have become available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Shanti Gold Ltd. are available at a premium of ₹39 in the grey market today. This means Shanti Gold IPO GMP today is ₹39, which signals an around 20% listing gain for potential investors.

Top Shanti Gold IPO details 1] Shanti Gold IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹39 in today's grey market.

2] Shanti Gold IPO price: The jewellery company has declared a price band of ₹189 to ₹199 per share for the public offer.

3] Shanti Gold IPO date: The initial offer has opened today and will remain open until 29 July 2025.

4] Shanti Gold IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹360.11 crore by issuing fresh shares.

5] Shanti Gold IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the IPO will comprise 75 company shares.

6] Shanti Gold IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalising share allocation is 30 July 2025.

7] Shanti Gold IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of this mainboard IPO.

8] Shanti Gold IPO lead manager: Choice Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the book build issue.

9] Shanti Gold IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 1 August 2025.

Shanti Gold IPO: Apply or not? 10] Shanti Gold IPO review: Canara Bank Securities has assigned a 'subscribe' rating to the mainboard IPO, saying, "The company has had a robust financial performance for the past three years, where revenue has grown at a CAGR of 28% from 679 Cr to 1106 Cr, and PAT has grown at 68% CAGR from 19 Cr to 55 Cr. The issue is fairly priced at 19X PE as compared to the 23X PE average of its listed peers. However, based on PB, the issue is slightly overpriced at 7X PB compared to the 5X PB average of listed peers. The company has a solid business foundation focusing on the B2B segment, with the upcoming plant in Jaipur, the company is all set to capture the Northern India market. We recommend SUBSCRIBE for the long-term gains."

On whether one should apply for the book build issue or not, Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, “Despite its strong growth, established design credentials, and high return ratios, Shanti Gold International Ltd.'s IPO is priced at a valuation that leaves little margin of safety relative to sector peers. The company's business model is capital-intensive and faces concentration risks in geography and clientele, while persistent negative cash flows further temper the investment case. While long-term trends in the jewellery sector remain favourable, Shanti Gold's elevated valuation and operational risks suggest investors adopt a cautious approach.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.