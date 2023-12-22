Shanti Spintex IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shanti Spintex Ltd concluded on Thursday, December 21, and investors now await Shanti Spintex IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today, December 22.

The investors who applied for the issue can check Shanti Spintex IPO allotment status on the website of IPO registrar as well as on the website of BSE.

Shanti Spintex IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Applicants in the public offer can find out if they have been issued shares, through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.

Shanti Spintex Ltd will initiate the refund process on December 26 for applicants who have not been issued shares. Meanwhile, those allotted will get the shares credited in their demat accounts on the same day. Shanti Spintex IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27, on BSE SME.

If you applied for the Shanti Spintex shares, you need to check the Shanti Spintex IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd by following the below steps.

Steps to know Shanti Spintex IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies website:

Step 1 - Visit the registrar Kfin Technologies’ website by clicking this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2 - Select the company name “Shanti Spintex Limited" in the “Select IPO" dropbox.

Step 3 - Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account or PAN.

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Enter the Captcha and click Submit.

Your Shanti Spintex IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

You can also check the Shanti Spintex IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

Steps to check Shanti Spintex IPO allotment on BSE website:

Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 - Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

The Shanti Spintex IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Shanti Spintex IPO GMP Today

Shanti Spintex IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹7 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Shanti Spintex shares are trading higher by ₹7 in the grey market than their IPO price.

Considering the GMP today and the issue price, Shanti Spintex shares estimated listing price is ₹77 apiece, which is at 10% premium to the IPO price of ₹70 per share.

Shanti Spintex IPO Details

The bidding for ₹31.25 crore worth Shanti Spintex IPO began on December 19 and concluded on December 21. The SME IPO comprised a fresh issue of 26.88 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹18.82 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 17.76 lakh shares aggregating to ₹12.43 crore. Shanti Spintex IPO price band was ₹66 to ₹70 per share.

Shanti Spintex IPO has been subscribed 27.38 times. The public issue received 22.01 times subscription in the retail category, 14.34 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category, and 57.28 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

Hem Securities is the book running lead manager of the Shanti Spintex IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

