Shanti Spintex IPO: Issue subscribed 52% so far on day 1; retail portion booked 92%
Shanti Spintex IPO price band is set at ₹66 to ₹70 per share. The lot size is 2000 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹140,000.
Shanti Spintex IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of denim fabrics manufacturer Shanti Spintex Ltd opened for subscription today, December 19. Shanti Spintex IPO is an SME IPO and a book built issue that will close on December 21.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started