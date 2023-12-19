Shanti Spintex IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of denim fabrics manufacturer Shanti Spintex Ltd opened for subscription today, December 19. Shanti Spintex IPO is an SME IPO and a book built issue that will close on December 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shanti Spintex IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on December 22, 2023 and the shares will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 27.

The company plans to raise ₹31.25 crore from the IPO which is a combination of fresh issue of 26.88 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹18.82 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 17.76 lakh shares aggregating to ₹12.43 crore.

Shanti Spintex IPO price band is set at ₹66 to ₹70 per share. The lot size is 2000 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹140,000.

The book running lead manager of the Shanti Spintex IPO is Hem Securities, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Shanti Spintex IPO Subscription Status Shanti Spintex IPO has been subscribed 52% so far on December 19, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 15.54 lakh equity shares as against 29.68 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 1:00 pm.

The IPO received 92% subscription in the retail category, and 29% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category so far.

Shanti Spintex IPO GMP Today Shanti Spintex IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, as per market observers. This indicates that the Shanti Spintex shares are not trading at any premium or discount in the grey market.

