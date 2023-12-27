Shanti Spintex shares lists at ₹76 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of over 8%
Shanti Spintex shares were listed at ₹76.00 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 8.57% to the issue price of ₹70 per share.
