Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Shanti Spintex shares lists at 76 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of over 8%

Shanti Spintex shares lists at 76 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of over 8%

Livemint

  • Shanti Spintex shares were listed at 76.00 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 8.57% to the issue price of 70 per share.

Shanti Spintex is an SME company and the shares are listed on the BSE SME platform.

Shanti Spintex IPO Listing: Shanti Spintex shares were listed at 76.00 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 8.57% to the issue price of 70 per share.

Shanti Spintex is an SME company and the shares are listed on the BSE SME platform.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shanti Spintex Ltd opened on December 19 and concluded on December 21. Shanti Spintex IPO allotment was finalised on December 22.

The company raised 31.25 crore from the IPO which comprised a fresh issue of 26.88 lakh equity shares aggregating to 18.82 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 17.76 lakh shares aggregating to 12.43 crore. Shanti Spintex IPO price band was 66 to 70 per share.

Also Read: Happy Forgings shares list with 17.8% premium at 1001.25 apiece on BSE

Shanti Spintex IPO received strong demand from investors as the issue was subscribed 27.38 times in total. The public issue received 22.01 times subscription in the retail category, 14.34 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category, and 57.28 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

Hem Securities is the book running lead manager of the Shanti Spintex IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

The company proposes to utilize the funds raised from the fresh Issue towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Read all IPO-related news here

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.