OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Market LIVE Updates: India indices expected to open lower; SGX Nifty in red
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE Updates: India indices expected to open lower; SGX Nifty in red

Stock Market Today: The Sensex, Nifty are expected to open lower on Monday. Photo: PTIPremium
Stock Market Today: The Sensex, Nifty are expected to open lower on Monday. Photo: PTI
1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2021, 07:31 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to open lower as the SGX Nifty was down 22.00 points or 0.14% to 15,209.80 at 7:21 am.

Indian indices are set for a lower start on Monday based on mixed ques from Asian peers. Volatility in digital currencies, together with inflation outlook were behind the mixed start.

24 May 2021, 07:31:16 AM IST

Asian markets off to mixed start

Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures made a steady start early Monday as traders weighed the volatile slump in cryptocurrencies and the inflation outlook.

Shares edged higher in Japan but fluctuated in Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 futures posted modest gains after U.S. stocks closed mixed Friday. Bitcoin advanced to about $35,500 following another weekend of big price swings.

S&P 500 futures added 0.2% as of 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The index dipped less than 0.1% Friday.

Nasdaq 100 contracts were flat. The gauge fell 0.6% on Friday.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was flat.

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%.

The SGX Nifty was down 22.00 points or 0.14% to 15,209.80 at 7:21 am.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout