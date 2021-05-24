Subscribe
Market LIVE Updates: India indices expected to open lower; SGX Nifty in red

Stock Market Today: The Sensex, Nifty are expected to open lower on Monday. Photo: PTI
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:31 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to open lower as the SGX Nifty was down 22.00 points or 0.14% to 15,209.80 at 7:21 am.

Indian indices are set for a lower start on Monday based on mixed ques from Asian peers. Volatility in digital currencies, together with inflation outlook were behind the mixed start.

24 May 2021, 07:31 AM IST Asian markets off to mixed start

Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures made a steady start early Monday as traders weighed the volatile slump in cryptocurrencies and the inflation outlook.

Shares edged higher in Japan but fluctuated in Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 futures posted modest gains after U.S. stocks closed mixed Friday. Bitcoin advanced to about $35,500 following another weekend of big price swings.

S&P 500 futures added 0.2% as of 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The index dipped less than 0.1% Friday.

Nasdaq 100 contracts were flat. The gauge fell 0.6% on Friday.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was flat.

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%.

The SGX Nifty was down 22.00 points or 0.14% to 15,209.80 at 7:21 am.

