Share Samadhan IPO: After three days of subscription on 11th September 2024, the focus has shifted to the Share Samadhan IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th September 2024. Those who have applied for the BSE SME IPO need not move outside of their home as they can check Share Samadhan IPO allotment status online by logging in to the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official website of its registrar — Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. The official website of the Share Samadhan IPO registrar is skylinerta.com/ipo.php.

Share Samadhan IPO GMP today Meanwhile, shares of Share Samadhan Limited are trading at par in the grey market today. According to stock market observers, shares of Share Samadhan Limited are available at no profit no loss. This means Share Samadhan IPO GMP todat is Zero.

Share Samadhan IPO allotment links As mentioned above, after the announcement of the Share Samadhan IPO allotment status, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Limited. For more convenience, applicants can log in using the direct BSE link— bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx—or at the Skyline Financial Services link — skylinerta.com.

Share Samadhan IPO allotment status check BSE To check one's allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number, whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Share Samadhan IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone display.

Share Samadhan IPO allotment status Skyline To check one's allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct Skyline Financial Services link — skylinerta.com/ipo.php and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at the direct Skyline Financial Services Limited link — ipo.cameoindia.com;

2] Select 'Share Samadhan Limited';

3] Click on the 'Submit' button.