Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO: Sharp Chucks And Machines Ltd, the manufacturer and exporter of machine tools, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹16.84 crore from the primary markets. Sharp Chucks and Machines IPO is an SME issue that opened for subscription today, September 29.

Sharp Chucks And Machines manufactures and exports of power chucks, Lathe chucks Drill chucks and machine tools accessories. Sharp Chucks IPO is a fixed price issue and will remain open till October 5.

Let us check Sharp Chucks IPO price band, subscription status, GMP and other key details:

Sharp Chucks IPO: Key things to know

Sharp Chucks IPO Dates: Sharp Chucks IPO opened for public subscription on September 29 and will close on Thursday, October 5. The company is likely to finalise the basis of allotment on October 10 and initiate refunds on October 11. The credit of shares are expected to take place on October 12.

Sharp Chucks IPO Price Band: The SME IPO price band is ₹58 per share. It is a fixed price issue.

Sharp Chucks IPO Details: Sharp Chucks IPO issue size is ₹16.84 crore that comprises a combination of fresh issue of 9.75 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.66 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 19.29 lakh shares aggregating to ₹11.19 crore.

Sharp Chucks IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹116,000.

Sharp Chucks IPO Listing: The shares of Sharp Chucks and Machines are proposed to be listed on October 13 at NSE SME.

Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO Reservation: In the IPO, the company has reserved 47.5% of the shares for the Retail category and another 47.5% for Others category, while 5.1% of the offer is reserved for the Market Maker of the IPO.

Sharp Chucks IPO Manager, Registrar: The book running lead manager of the Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Sharp Chucks IPO Financials: The company posted a total revenue of ₹179.31 crore and a net profit of ₹5.07 crore in FY23.

Sharp Chucks IPO Subscription Status:

Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO has been subscribed 25% so far on Friday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 6.94 lakh equity shares as against 27.56 lakh shares on the offer, till 12:55 pm.

The IPO has so far been subscribed 46% in the retail category, and 4% in the NII category.

Sharp Chucks IPO GMP Today:

Sharp Chucks IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹25 per share, as per market observers. The GMP today indicates that the Sharp Chucks and Machines shares are trading higher by ₹25, or at a premium of 43.1%, in the grey market than its issue price.

