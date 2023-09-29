Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO: Price band, subscription status, GMP, other key details
Sharp Chucks IPO issue size is ₹16.84 crore that comprises a combination of fresh issue of 9.75 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.66 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 19.29 lakh shares aggregating to ₹11.19 crore.
Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO: Sharp Chucks And Machines Ltd, the manufacturer and exporter of machine tools, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹16.84 crore from the primary markets. Sharp Chucks and Machines IPO is an SME issue that opened for subscription today, September 29.
