Sharp Chucks IPO listing: Sharp Chucks share price opens at 14% premium at ₹66 on NSE SME
Sharp Chucks share price debuts on NSE SME at ₹66, 13.8% higher than issue price. Grey market premium for Sharp Chucks IPO is +19 per share.
Sharp Chucks listing date : Sharp Chucks share price made a tepid debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited share price today was listed at ₹66 per share, 13.8% higher than the issue price of ₹58.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started