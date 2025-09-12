Sharvaya Metals share price makes a decent debut, stock opens with a 11.73% premium at ₹219 apiece on BSE SME

Sharvaya Metals share price made a positive debut on BSE SME today. Sharvaya Metals share price today opened at ₹219, which is 11.73% higher than the issue price of ₹196.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sharvaya Metals had a subscription period that ran from Thursday, September 4 until Tuesday, September 9. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Sharvaya Metals IPO are priced between ₹192 and ₹196. At least 600 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Sharvaya Metals IPO subscription status was 4.83 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Sharvaya Metals Limited focuses on the production, supply, and export of aluminum products, which encompass alloyed ingots, billets, slabs, sheets, and enclosures for electric vehicle batteries.

The firm offers aluminum products to both domestic and international clients, catering to industries such as automotive, engineering, and electric vehicles, which includes OEM suppliers, tier one vendors, and manufacturers of LED lights.

The company operates a PLC-controlled aluminum melting furnace with a capacity of 10 tons, along with sophisticated machinery for slab heating, rolling, cutting, and punching, to produce premium aluminum ingots, billets, sheets, and circles.