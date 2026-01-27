Shayona Engineering IPO booked over 3x so far on Day 3 led by NIIs, retail investor.Check GMP, subscription status, more

Shayona Engineering IPO commenced on Thursday, January 22 and will conclude on Tuesday, January 27. Shayona Engineering IPO price band has been set at ₹140 to ₹144 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter.

Shayona Engineering Limited specializes in precision castings, machining, dies and molds, industrial automation, heavy fabrication, casting, forging, reverse engineering, and turnkey project machinery.

They provide tailor-made solutions for precision castings in specialized grades, with weights varying from just a few grams up to 3 metric tons for a single piece.

The company operates from three different sites in Vadodara, Gujarat, employing advanced, state-of-the-art technology-based equipment to deliver precise engineering solutions, along with timely after-sales services, all conveniently located under one roof.

Shayona Engineering has shown consistent financial growth over the last several years. For the eight-month period ending in November 2025, the firm recorded a profit after tax of ₹2.45 crore with a total income of ₹19.15 crore. In the fiscal year 2025, the profit was ₹2.42 crore, and the net worth increased to ₹9.91 crore as of March 2025.

Shayona Engineering IPO subscription status Shayona Engineering IPO subscription status is 3.22x on day 3 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 2.16x, and NII portion was booked 5.56x. The qualified institutional buyers portion is booked 3.33x.

The company has received bids for 31,55,000 shares against 9,80,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 12:19 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Shayona Engineering IPO details Shayona Engineering IPO worth ₹14.86 crore and is made up entirely of a new issuance of 10.32 lakh shares. The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be used to purchase plant and machinery for current operations, settle secured loans, assist with working capital requirements, and cover general corporate costs.

Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. Horizon Financial Consultants Pvt. Ltd is the designated market maker for the company.

Shayona Engineering IPO GMP today Shayona Engineering IPO GMP was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹144 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

