Sheetal IPO allotment status: Sheetal Universal IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sheetal Universal IPO allotment status on the Sheetal Universal IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Sheetal Universal IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, December 11 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Sheetal Universal IPO, you can check your Sheetal Universal IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Sheetal Universal IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "Sheetal Universal IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Sheetal Universal IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Sheetal Universal IPO GMP today

Sheetal Universal IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹12. This indicates Sheetal Universal share price were trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sheetal Universal shares is ₹82 apiece, which is 17.14 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

