Sheetal Universal IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 1, review, other key details
Sheetal Universal Limited IPO opened for subscription on December 4 and will close on December 6. The IPO's price band is set at ₹70, with a minimum bid of 2000 shares. The company sources and supplies agricultural commodities.
Sheetal Universal Limited IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, December 04, and will close on Wednesday, December 6. Sheetal Universal IPO's price band is set at ₹70. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2000 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each and the issue price is 7.00 times of the face value of the equity shares.
