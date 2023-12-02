Sheetal Universal IPO to open on December 4; check price band, GMP, other key details
Sheetal Universal IPO issue size is ₹23.80 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 34 lakh equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
Sheetal Universal IPO: Sheetal Universal Ltd, the agricultural commodities supplier, will launch its initial public offering of (IPO) for subscription on Monday, December 4. Sheetal Universal IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.
